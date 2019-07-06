ASHEBORO, N.C. — Looking for something to get into this summer? How about a trip to the Biltmore house!

You can bring the whole family at an affordable cost that won't break the bank. That's because from now until September 2, kids 16 and younger are admitted free of charge with the purchase of an adult daytime admission.

While visiting, you can also enjoy the Biltmore Gardens Railway! The railway exhibit is open until September 29 and features a huge model train exhibition in two estate locations: the historic Conservatory and Antler Hill Village.

The summer is looking bright at Biltmore!

