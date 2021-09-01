Kids shocked by snow and babies get their first taste of winter weather!

5-year-old Cameron Graham had the best reaction to a snow day!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kids all over the Triad enjoyed any kind of snow that came down Friday afternoon!

That included 5-year-old Cameron Graham who was left in shock and excitement. His mother Lakisha Graham said he had no idea snow was in the forecast. She asked him to open the door to let the dogs out and that’s when Cameron noticed the snow! His reaction is everything and will put a smile on your face!

There was plenty to celebrate, after all, it’s been 761 days since our last 2-inch snow here in Greensboro. That’s a long time in "kid world."

Mike Shaw shared this adorable photo with the caption, "A little girl’s dream come true. Heavy snow falling in High Point."

The day was also special for wide-eyed babies getting their first taste of snow! WFMY News 2 Photographer Sean Higgins shared this special moment. His baby was all giggles for the snow.

Check out all these other kids enjoying a much-needed snow day in the Triad!