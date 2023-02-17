Killer Date | Kernersville man kills woman he met online

Deputies said the two had met online before he stabbed her to death.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville man pleaded guilty to the first degree murder of a woman Friday.

D.C. police notified Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office who arrived at Kubler's apartment in Kernersville to find Dubuque dead with multiple cuts to her body.

After further investigation, deputies said Kubler had met Dubuque online and picked her up on Jan. 4, 2019 and took her to his apartment on Loradale Drive.

They began partying and using drugs when they started arguing about the drugs. Dubuque threw a syringe at Kubler during the argument and he grabbed a knife and started stabbing Dubuque.

Once Dubuque was dead, Kubler went to a friend's house and hid his bloody clothes. He later drove to Washington D.C. and confessed to killing Dubuque.

The autopsy showed Dubuque suffered multiple stab wounds to her face, neck, abdomen, and upper arms along with cuts to major arteries and veins. It also showed a sock had been stuffed in her mouth and caused her to asphyxiate.

Kubler is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and additional 9 more years after the life sentence expires.

