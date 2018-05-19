KING, N.C. – Some of the hardest hit places by the rain Friday were our northern and western counties. Stokes County was inundated with rain, especially in the King area, when several inches fell over just a couple hours.

It was more than the drains could handle at King Elementary, after a week of rain. While it's not uncommon for rain to pool on parts of the campus, like the soccer field, this time it was too much, and water spilled over a berm, rushing down into classrooms and the gym.

“Well, today it rained so hard that the gym flooded,” said fifth grader Christopher Dixon.

“And so did the A building and the cafeteria,” chimed in Gabriel Neugent, another fifth grader at the school.

“Today, it was the gutters and the storm drains – they just couldn’t hold the amount of water, running off of our parking lots, roofs, it just couldn’t hold all of it after a 5 inch rain in one hour,” said Stokes County Superintendent Brad Rice.

“Next thing I knew, I was getting a bunch of texts from the other fifth grade teachers saying hey our classrooms are flooded, there's 3 to 4 inches of water,” said Karen Hall.

As the water subsided, students and staff came to the rescue, armed with shop vacuums and brooms. It was all hands on deck.

“I just like to help my school a lot,” said Neugent.

“It’s just so heartwarming,” said Hall, “i love teaching at this school, I love Stokes County, I love my students - and several of them have come out.”

Over the weekend, sandbags will guard the outside doors, keeping King Elementary safe from more damage.

