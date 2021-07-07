One dead in King house fire caused by fireworks explosion

Stokes County officials said chemicals used to make fireworks led to the explosion and fire at the home.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is about fireworks safety.

One person died in a house fire caused by an explosion from chemicals used to make fireworks Tuesday night in King, according to Stokes County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at a home on Northfield Drive just before 7 p.m. Fire crews put out the flames and are now investigating.

Investigators said the fire was started by chemicals used in fireworks inside the home.

Officials are collecting the chemicals to analyze them further.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation of the source of the explosion – including the sheriff’s office, the Winston-Salem Hazardous Device Unit, ATF, and multiple fire departments.

The victim has not been identified at this time.