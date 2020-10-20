Triad food truck owners open brick and mortar restaurant

Hilder and Djosen Vilnor welcomed customers to their new shop King Queen Caribbean Bar and Grill in Whitsett this week. They had run their food truck since 2012.

WHITSETT, N.C. — While other restaurants ponder shutting their doors, a new restaurant has popped up in Whitsett.

Brother and sister duo Hilder and Djoesen (DJ) Vilnor opened King Queen Caribbean Bar and Grill Sunday. They specialize in Haitian food.

"We are Haitian. Our food is different and we cook with different spices. I think people need to try it," DJ Vilnor said.

They originally planned to open in March, but the coronavirus pushed back their plans.

"We [were] hoping to open by end of March. If not March maybe we [were] thinking April or May," DJ Vilnor said.

Hilder has worked in restaurants all his life after immigrating to the U.S. from Haiti in 1992. But DJ said it was always his dream to own his own business.

"So then he sat down and always thought if I can do it for people, why can't I do it for myself," DJ Vilnor said.

So together they started the King-Queen Haitian Cuisine food truck in 2012.

They traveled all across the state, introducing people to Haitian food like a pineapple bowl, one of their most popular dishes. It's filled with either seafood or meat, rice and beans, and pineapple salsa.

Despite the setback of not being able to open their restaurant as scheduled, the pair pushed forward.

"We've been through a lot trying to beat COVID because I'm not going to let COVID win," DJ Vilnor said.

DJ said they are grateful for the support their grand opening received but added if they are going to make it, they will need some help.

They are hoping to fill a few positions like cook attendant, server, and bartender.