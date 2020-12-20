'We are very thankful that he is still alive' | Officer recovering after Kings Mountain shooting

Corporal Frank Lee Whittington Jr. is the fourth Charlotte-area officer to be shot in the line of duty in the last week and a half.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — An officer is being treated for injuries after an officer-involved shooting in Kings Mountain Saturday, Kings Mountain Police Chief Lisa Proctor confirmed. The suspect involved was also shot and is being treated for injuries.

It happened after Kings Mountain Police responded to a call around 8 p.m. for a suspicious individual on the back porch of another residence on Downing Drive. Chief Proctor said she doesn't yet have details on what led up to the shooting.

The officer involved has been identified as Corporal Frank Lee Whittington Jr., who has been with the department for 13 years. Whittington has undergone surgery and is now recovering. Chief Proctor said Whittington is expected to be OK.

"We are very thankful that he is still alive and that we're not planning funeral number three in the last week and a half for another law enforcement officer," Chief Proctor said.

Proctor said she was able to see Whittington before he went into surgery. She said he's thankful to be alive and for the outpouring of support from the community.

The other individual involved was taken to Gastonia for medical treatment. Proctor said she doesn't have information on his medical state or identity, other than he also needed surgery.

Proctor said she is concerned about the other individual too, saying sometimes people make bad decisions that have consequences, but everyone still deserves to be taken care of and treated fairly.

"Everyone has family, and everyone has a life," she said. "And every life is important."

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is taking over the case.

Whittington is the fourth Charlotte-area officer to be shot in the line of duty in the last week and a half. Two of those officers have died due to their injuries: Officer Jason Shuping with the Concord Police Department, and Officer Tyler Herndon with the Mount Holly Police Department.

"It's insane. This is insane, what law enforcement is having to put up with and deal with now, more than ever, it's kind of hard to talk about," Chief Proctor said. "Because no one, and I mean no one, knows what it costs to put one of these badges on every morning knowing that as soon as you go out that front door you're an instant target."

Wednesday night, Officer Jason Shuping, 25, with the Concord Police Department was shot and killed trying to apprehend an alleged carjacker. A second Concord Police Officer, Kaleb Robinson, was also shot and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, people left flowers, stuffed animals and balloons outside the Concord Police Department. A funeral for Officer Shuping has been planned for Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Last Friday, Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon died after he was shot by a suspect during a break-in at the Mount Holly Car Wash, just two days before his Herndon's 26th birthday.