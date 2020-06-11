Kitten born with backward paws is a ‘walking miracle!’

Little Toblerone was born with backward hind legs.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Never judge a kitten by its paws! Instead, make a little room in your heart for a pair of very precious paws.

Meet Toblerone, who is all kitten and ready for purrrrr-fection! The young kitten has the heart of a champion and the paws to prove it! Little Toblerone was born with backward hind legs. That means as Toblerone walks and plays you see his precious paws that are turned backward.

We did mention that Toblerone is a champ and in fact, the kitten believes it 100%. The kitty available for adoption through Burlington Animal Services does not know he has any type of issue and has zero limitations.

His foster mom calls him a “Walking miracle.” Toblerone walks, runs, and even climbs! He also uses the litter box! That’s always a plus, for cat parents! His foster mom said, "He is such a snuggly and lovable little guy! He purrs like a freight train and loves to snuggle up and watch a movie."