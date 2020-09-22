Families are welcome to come out to the home of the Knights to select their pumpkin on the field.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking for a place to purchase your pumpkin this year? The Charlotte Knights have you covered!

Beginning Tuesday, the first official day of Fall, the Knights will begin taking orders for their first-ever “Pumpkin Patch at Truist Field” event, which will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10th at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

In addition to selecting pumpkins, which will be priced at $10 (small) and $20 (standard), there will also be a decoration station set up for families to create the perfect pumpkin.

In addition, fall-themed food items and drinks will be available for purchase at the concession stands.