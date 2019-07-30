GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Folk Festival announced that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will sponsor the “Lee-Wrangler Stage” for the 2019 NCFolk Festival in September. The Lee-Wrangler Stage will be one of several outdoor stages, and will host festival performers at 400 North Elm Street.

“As proud members of the Greensboro community, it is a privilege to partner with the Festival to offer the Lee-Wrangler Stage to attendees in Kontoor’s own front yard,” said Scott Baxter, President and CEO, Kontoor Brands, on Tuesday.

Artists like Redd Volkaert, Andre Volez, Lunasa and Mwenso & The Shakes will perform at the festival, scheduled for Sept. 6-8 in downtown Greensboro.

