RALEIGH, N.C. — *Editor's note: Video attached is a different soldier whose remains were returned in 2018.

A North Carolina soldier who was declared dead in the Korean War more than 60 years ago is being honored for his service and sacrifice when he was just 19 years old.

Pfc. William "Hoover" Jones was honored Friday by Gov. Roy Cooper. He and Brig. Gen. Todd Hunt performed a ceremonial wreath-laying in honor of Jones' service at the State Capitol.

Cooper also ordered that the U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff on Friday.

Jones was a Nash County native who was reported missing in action in North Korea on Nov. 26, 1950. The Army declared him dead on Dec. 31, 1953.

Jones was identified after North Korea last year turned over 55 boxes containing remains of U.S. service members killed during the war to the U.S.