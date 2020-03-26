WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is giving a sweet thank you to healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company announced Wednesday it will give away free dozens of classic glazed doughnuts to healthcare workers, beginning Monday, March 30 -- National Doctors' Day -- and on every following Monday through National Nurses Week (May 6-12).

Here's how it works, according to Krispy Kreme's website: Just go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell us what you need and show us your employer badge. That’s it. Pick up some free dozens on the way to work for you and your colleagues, or maybe a free dozen on your way home to family after a long shift.

There's also a sweet deal for friends and neighbors, too. Check out more details on Krispy Kreme's website.

