Krispy Kreme Introduces Educator Appreciation Week

Teachers can enjoy one free original glazed doughnut and brewed coffee August 10 - 14.

As a way of saying thank you to all the teachers within the community, Krispy Kreme is offering teachers one free original glazed doughnut and a brewed coffee August 10 - 14. Teachers have to show their teacher ID at checkout to redeem the offer.

This is all apart of Krispy Kreme's Educator Appreciation week. In addition, Krispy Creme will also take part in Straight “A” Tuesday on August 11.

You can stop by your local Krispy Kreme for a free straight “A” dozen with any dozen purchase. Then, share the straight “A” dozen with any educator in your life! (teachers, mentors, parents, siblings, neighbors, friends, etc.)

The straight "A" dozen contains nine original glazed doughnuts and three straight "A" doughnuts filled with classic kreme and topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles.