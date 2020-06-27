Krispy Kreme said the doughnuts are available at participating stores in the U.S. from now until July 5.

Krispy Kreme announced Thursday the launch of four new doughnuts in honor of Independence Day.

“We are celebrating the fourth of July with our new InDOUGHpendence Day Doughnuts,” Krispy Kreme said in a statement on its website. “This patriotic collection brings you land of the filled and home of the glazed sweetness.”

Krispy Kreme coined the doughnuts as the perfect addition to your fourth of July celebration as they come in a limited-edition “Patriotic Dozens” box, while supplies last.

The business said new flavors for the limited-time doughnuts include:

Patriotic Sprinkles: An original glazed doughnut, dipped in white icing and topped with red, white and blue sprinkles.

Strawberry Sparkler: An original filled doughnut with strawberries and kreme filling, dipped in red icing and topped with star sprinkles.

Original Filled Freedom Rin g : An original filled, original kreme doughnut with a flag decoration and star sprinkles.

Firework: An original glazed doughnut, dipped in blue icing, hand decorated with red and white icing and topped with blue raspberry flavored popping candy.

Krispy Kreme said the doughnuts are available at participating stores in the U.S. from now until July 5.

