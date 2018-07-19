BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY)-- Tuesday, LabCorp said it detected 'suspicious activity' on its information technology network over the weekend, but would not give further details about the breach or confirm if it involved ransomware.

PREVIOUS STORY | FBI Aware Of 'Reports Of Ransomware Attack' Involving LabCorp Security Breach

Thursday, the company confirmed that it was ransomware. In an email to WFMY News 2, the company said this:

During the weekend of July 14, 2018, LabCorp detected suspicious activity on its information technology network. The activity was subsequently determined to be a new variant of ransomware. LabCorp promptly took certain systems offline as part of its comprehensive response to contain and remove the ransomware from its system. This has temporarily affected some test processing and customer access to test results.

Work has been ongoing to restore full system functionality as quickly as possible, testing operations have substantially resumed, and we are working to restore additional systems and functions over the next several days.

The ransomware was detected only on LabCorp Diagnostics systems; Covance Drug Development systems were not affected by the ransomware. As part of our in-depth and ongoing investigation into this incident, LabCorp has engaged outside security experts and is working with authorities, including law enforcement. Our investigation has found no evidence of theft or misuse of data.

LabCorp filed a report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after detecting something. It is dated July 16 and the company said in the report, it detected 'suspicious activity' on its information technology network. The document identified the discovery of the breach as July 14. Some customers experienced delays around that date and the next day.

PREVIOUS | LabCorp Detects ‘Suspicious Activity’ On Its Tech Network

Lab Corp stated in the report to the SEC that it "immediately took certain systems offline as part of its comprehensive response to contain the activity." This temporarily affected test processing and customer access to test results on or over the weekend.

LabCorp isn't the only big company to be a victim of hacking. Last September, the Equifax data breach exposed the personal data of over 140 million people. The popular ride-sharing app, Uber, was hacked in November and 57 million people had their data exposed.

READ | What’s Next After Ransomware Attack In Davidson Co.?

The City of Atlanta was also the target of a ransomware attack, earlier this year. It crippled the city's

© 2018 WFMY