Burlington-based Labcorp responds to Russian invasion of Ukraine with employees in Eastern Europe

Labcorp, the laboratory company testing based in Burlington, said Friday it has suspended most business operations in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.

The company has a few hundred employees in Eastern Europe, including in Ukraine and Russia.

"The safety and wellbeing of our employees in Ukraine is our top priority. We have suspended business travel in Ukraine and parts of eastern Russia," a Labcorp spokesperson wrote in a statement to News 2. "We are closely monitoring the status of our office in Kyiv, and we are supporting employees to work remotely as they are able."

On Thursday, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine including airstrikes on cities and military bases throughout the eastern European company.