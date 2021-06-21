Lace Em' Up! | 2021 YMCA Mistletoe Run offering both in-person and virtual running options

Registration is now open for the race which is set for December 4!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In life, it’s always good to have options, and that's exactly what the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina is offering for this year's 38th Annual Mistletoe Run in Winston-Salem, with both in-person and virtual running options.



“There were a lot of people who were excited about that option. We had people that we’re like ‘oh my gosh, I don’t have to wake up at five in the morning and run it in the super cold, maybe it will be a little bit warmer in the afternoon,’ ” said Communications Director Michael Bragg.

The race, which will take place across the city of Winston-Salem on Dec. 4, offers an array of different races for everyone, ranging from a half marathon, 5k, as well as a one-mile fun run.

"It’s really friendly to all levels of runners…so it’s a great time for your first race ever. It’s also one of the most competitive half marathon courses that we have in town, so we have really competitive racers come out," said Race Director Danielle Boyd.

Proceeds from the race will go towards fighting childhood obesity and other YMCA program initiates.

“This year we are going back to addressing childhood obesity in our communities. So it will go towards scholarships with youth sports programs, programs for summer camps, or before and after school care that we do have physical activity as a part of in the curriculum. So it goes towards all these programs, swim lessons, things like that,” said Bragg.