Lake Higgins closes due to COVID-19 exposure

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro city officials are closing Lake Higgins to the public because a staff member was exposed to the coronavirus.

The lake's public areas are closed, set to undergo cleaning. Lake Higgins will reopen Tuesday, Aug. 25, officials said. Bathrooms, lake offices and classrooms will be sanitized before the reopening.

The lake employee exposed to COVID-19 showed no symptoms. He was last at work Wednesday, Aug. 19.