MOORESVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed and another person was transported to the hospital after a Mooresville home near Lake Norman exploded late Monday night, Iredell County emergency officials confirmed.

Multiple agencies responded to the explosion, which happened right around midnight. It happened at a home along Barber Loop and Old Arborway Road, which is just off Brawley School Road. When the Iredell County Sheriff's Office arrived, deputies reported a heavy smell of natural gas on the property. Hazmat crews were immediately called to assist with the situation.

According to Iredell County Emergency Management, one person was exiting the home when first responders arrived on the scene. Officials said that person was transported to Atrium Main in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person was later found dead after a search of the debris.

The massive 6,391 square-foot home is a total loss along with several vehicles, Iredell officials report.

Neighbors told WCNC Charlotte they heard an explosion that startled several residents.

"Almost right at midnight I heard a loud explosion and it shook the house," a neighbor said. "I got up, me and my wife went outside and I heard one of my other neighbors and we started walking through the neighborhood to find out what happened."

Officials haven't yet determined what caused the explosion. A similar incident killed a woman and seriously injured her husband when their Ballantyne home exploded in 2019. Investigators determined that incident was caused by an internal gas leak.

"It's amazing," the neighbor said. "It's hard to believe that this happened. You see it on the news everywhere, things like this, but until it happens in your own neighborhood you never know."

Dominion Energy issued the following statement:

Dominion Energy responded to an emergency on Barber Loop in Mooresville, where an explosion was reported at a customer's residence. We are investigating the explosion in coordination with emergency personnel. Our prayers and sympathy are with the individuals impacted by this difficult event.

