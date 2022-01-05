Crews recover body of missing boater from Lake Norman

Troutman Fire & Rescue confirmed the orginial call came in just before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — First responders have recovered the body of a 31-year-old man who was reported missing on Lake Norman mid-afternoon on Saturday.

Troutman Fire & Rescue confirmed to WCNC Charlotte they were called to the Iredell County side of the lake just before 3 p.m. The search was suspended later in the evening, but a command post was set up around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning at a nearby swimming area.

“He was onboard of a pontoon boat, at some point the male entered the water and did not resurface," North Carolina Wildlife Officer Jacob Dyer said.

Crews spent hours searching for Kadeem McGrier on Sunday. NC Wildlife confirmed the body was within the hour just before 4:30 p.m.

NC Wildlife said search crews faced challenging conditions throughout the weekend, including high winds and fast currents.

“It makes it difficult for those boats to stay in place and to get accurate readings,” Dyer said.

As the weather warms up and boaters hit the lake, NC Wildlife says people need to be prepared, most importantly, they must have lifejackets.

“The law says anyone under 13 has to wear a life jacket at all times, but I can tell you right now the safest thing to do is wear a life jacket even if you don’t intend to go swimming," Dyer said. "There are accidents that happen and incidents that happen every single day where you may fall off a vessel or there may be a situation where you find yourself in the water, the life jacket will save your life every single time.”

The investigation is still in the early stages, officials have not said if alcohol was a factor. Lake goers hope people think twice when going out on the water.

“My heart breaks for them," Brandy Smith said. "They come out here and they party, or other situations, and they don’t think about the what ifs.”

