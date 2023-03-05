x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Landfill in Winston-Salem caught fire

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire but luckily no one was hurt.
Credit: Winston-Salem FD

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A landfill caught fire on Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem on Saturday around 3 p.m. 

Winston-Salem Fire Department posted a video on their Twitter of one of their firefighters hosing down the burning trash.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries occurred from the incident. 

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2 

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It! 

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. 

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY. 

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account. 

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us on social media:

Facebook | https://bit.ly/3326pAY

Twitter | https://bit.ly/2vIPZkT

Instagram | https://bit.ly/39Ghs5a

Download the WFMY News 2 app:

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►For iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM

►For Android | https://bit.ly/3aea9Sv

More Videos

In Other News

Cuteness overload! | WFMY News 2 hosted a fundraiser for Juliet's House Animal Rescue

Before You Leave, Check This Out