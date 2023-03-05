Landfill in Winston-Salem caught fire

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire but luckily no one was hurt.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A landfill caught fire on Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem on Saturday around 3 p.m.

Winston-Salem Fire Department posted a video on their Twitter of one of their firefighters hosing down the burning trash.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries occurred from the incident.

