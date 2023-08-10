Road closed after robbery suspects arrested in Kernersville, police say

Greensboro police said three men robbed someone on Ball Street before they drove off.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A vehicle pursuit connected to a robbery is causing lane closures Thursday, according to police.

A lane on US-421 headed toward Winston-Salem is closed in Kernersville after a robbery in Greensboro.

Greensboro police said three men robbed someone on Ball Street before they drove off, sparking a chase. Kernersville police, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Greensboro police stopped the men on US-421 near NC-66 and arrested them.

That section of 421 is expected to be closed until at least 7 p.m.

