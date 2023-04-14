x
Lanes of I-40 E reopen after wreck

Greensboro police said three lanes were closed near Sandy Ridge Road Friday.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes have since reopened.

Multiple lanes of I-40 E are closed in Greensboro after a crash Friday.

Greensboro police said three lanes on I-40 E are closed near Sandy Ridge Road.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

