Lanes of I-85 South reopen after crash in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes are now open.
I-85 South is closed after a crash in Davidson County.
North Carolina Department of Transportation said two lanes of I-85 South are closed at Exit 88 near Lexington.
The road is expected to reopen around 1:43 p.m.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.\