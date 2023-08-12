Lanes of I-85 South reopen after crash in Davidson County

All lanes are now open.

I-85 South is closed after a crash in Davidson County.

North Carolina Department of Transportation said two lanes of I-85 South are closed at Exit 88 near Lexington.

The road is expected to reopen around 1:43 p.m.

