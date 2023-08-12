x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Lanes of I-85 South reopen after crash in Davidson County

All lanes are now open.
Credit: Ferenc - stock.adobe.com
Road closed ahead traffic sign on the road with a body part of construction flagger

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes are now open.

I-85 South is closed after a crash in Davidson County.

North Carolina Department of Transportation said two lanes of I-85 South  are closed at Exit 88 near Lexington.

The road is expected to reopen around 1:43 p.m.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.\

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

UNCG phases out blue light phones, introduces new safety app

Before You Leave, Check This Out