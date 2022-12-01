Yanceyville Street water main break affects area service, traffic

Greensboro police say the water main break may affect businesses in the area and traffic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 12-inch water main break on Yanceyville Street left water customers without service and closed southbound lanes between 11th and 12th street Thursday morning.

City crews are onsite until repairs are complete and water service has been restored, which is expected to take place by 5 p.m. tonight.

Residents should run their cold water in a bathtub or outdoor faucet to remove any air or discoloration from the service line once the water is back on.

This section of Yanceyville Street is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. tonight. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area and use alternate routes to their destination.

To learn more about lane and road closures, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects.