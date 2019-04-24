WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fight at a hockey game is nothing unusual, but normally it's between the opposing players on the ice.

That wasn't the case Saturday night in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) confirms they were called after a fight between a Carolina Thunderbirds fan and player for Elmira Enforcers, led to a larger fight.

According to the police report, the Thunderbirds fan threw an unknown drink at the Enforcers player, who retaliated and got into a physical altercation with the person. That caused a large number of fans to fight and security personnel, police confirm. Busleaguehockey.com captured it all on video.

VIDEO

The incidents happened after the game was over and off the ice, police say.

An off-duty Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agent was working at the event is the one who called police.

Officials had regained control of the situation by the time WSPD had responded, the report states. There were no reports of serious injuries.