Police looking for person responsible for leaving huge rock on I-85

Archdale police are searching for the person responsible for damaging three cars after leaving a 4-foot-long rock on I-85 near exit 113-A.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — No one likes being bothered by potholes around the city, let alone debris in the roadway.

Yet, a large rock caused several problems in Archdale Thursday morning, according to police.

Archdale police officers said they received a call to I-85 near exit 113-A about something in the roadway. When officers arrived, they found a huge rock in the northbound lane that was about 4 feet long and 29 inches wide.

Police said the large rock appeared to have been dislodged while in tow and contributed to three vehicles sustaining severe damage.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation and IMAP responded to the scene to aid in traffic control and the removal of the large rock. After approximately two hours of clean-up efforts by NC DOT, the interstate was deemed safe for travel and all lanes were re-opened.

The Archdale Police Department is seeking information about the person or business responsible for transporting this large rock. Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the source of the rock is asked to contact Archdale Police Department direct at (336) 434-3134 or Crimestoppers for anonymous tips at (336) 861-STOP (7867).

