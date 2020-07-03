DOBSON, N.C. — A 2-year-old girl is in the hospital after a tree fell on a mobile home pinning her in her bed, Friday night.

Roger Sawyers took to a Facebook post, sharing what happened to the young girl.

“The wind destroyed my cousin’s home last night in Dobson and landed on his young daughter, luckily she came out with being scared and bruised up,” Sawyers said in a Facebook post. “It could have been much worse. Keep Matthew Kirkman and his family in your prayers.”

The Mount Airy Rescue Squad says they were dispatched after 11 p.m. Friday night as a heavy rescue resource to assist Dobson Rescue Squad.

Officials say a large pine tree fell on the mobile home during strong winds.

