GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Carroll Companies' much-anticipated announcement Wednesday was made with at a 'State of Downtown' luncheon at Hyatt Place.
The 'Carroll South of Ballpark' space aims to bring more retail and residential space to downtown Greensboro, including a modern luxury hotel. Developer Roy Carroll tweeted at Noon, the development will be a game changer for downtown Greensboro. It's a $140 million investment that the Carroll Companies will make.
t's a $140 million investment that the Carroll Companies will make.
Notes that were distributed at a luncheon Wednesday indicate the project will contain:
- 280 luxury residential units
- 12,000 square feet of retail and restuarant space in phase 1 with a possible grocery store
- 17,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space in phase 2
- 13,000 square feet of meeting space for events along Friendly Avenue
- 150-room Aloft Hotel with a rooftop bar and pool on the 10th floor
- Phase 3 will be an office tower a minimum of 180,000 square feet and 20 stories.
The building will start in the fourth quarter of 2020. The project is getting more than $140 million investment from The Carroll Companies.