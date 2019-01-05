GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Carroll Companies' much-anticipated announcement Wednesday was made with at a 'State of Downtown' luncheon at Hyatt Place.

The 'Carroll South of Ballpark' space aims to bring more retail and residential space to downtown Greensboro, including a modern luxury hotel. Developer Roy Carroll tweeted at Noon, the development will be a game changer for downtown Greensboro. It's a $140 million investment that the Carroll Companies will make.

Notes that were distributed at a luncheon Wednesday indicate the project will contain:

280 luxury residential units

12,000 square feet of retail and restuarant space in phase 1 with a possible grocery store

17,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space in phase 2

13,000 square feet of meeting space for events along Friendly Avenue

150-room Aloft Hotel with a rooftop bar and pool on the 10th floor

Phase 3 will be an office tower a minimum of 180,000 square feet and 20 stories.

The building will start in the fourth quarter of 2020. The project is getting more than $140 million investment from The Carroll Companies.

