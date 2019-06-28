RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — She has served nine faithful years with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and now it’s time for K9 “Lizzy” to live it up in doggy paradise with treats and belly rubs.
That’s because Lizzy is retiring! The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office sent the K9 off in style with a last call.
RELATED: From Shelter Dog To Hero Dog - Meet The New Burlington Police K9
Last Call Recording:
Deputy: “All units standby, reference last call. Randolph K9 Lizzy, we would like to thank you for your nine years of service. K9 Lizzy has faithfully served the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office since June 2010. On this day, June 28, 2019, K9 Lizzy is 10-42 and cleared for retirement. Lizzy, enjoy your well-earned retirement.”
Congrats Lizzy and happy retirement, may they spoil you rotten!
