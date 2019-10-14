WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Dixie Classic Fair's final run as the Dixie Classic Fair ended on a rainy note Sunday, but organizers say turnout was good overall!

While they won't release admission numbers until Wednesday October 16th, fair officials said they believed it was going to be a record breaking event.

So now that the fair's over, the question is what's next in the naming process? The fair's name is scheduled to be discussed in a committee meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 15.

If that committee decides on a name recommendation, they will forward it to the full council who would vote on it at their meeting next Monday, October 21st. Again, that's only if the committee comes up with a name tomorrow.

But fair officials need to know soon because they have to submit the new name to state and national publications by early November.

The name change would take effect with next year's fair -- which will run from October 2nd to the 11th 2020.