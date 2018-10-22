The call came mid-morning last Saturday. Our assignment editor was on the other end of the line, telling me it was Lee Kinard’s last day with us. The news and social media wheels at Lee’s beloved WFMY shifted into high gear at that moment to honor a legend with a legacy who had passed.

Former WFMY News 2 Anchor Lee Kinard was 86. Some six decades earlier he walked into the place and changed it and in some respects, changed broadcasting for good. Along the way, he changed many a life too.

If you’ve watched local news in the morning, you too are connected to Lee Kinard. He was the father of WFMY’s the Good Morning Show, the first known local morning news program in the country. Was Lee the host, weatherman, interviewer or producer? Yes. And he pioneered morning news as no local anchor had before. For one thing, there really weren’t many local anchors to speak of 61 years ago. So, Lee made mornings good in Greensboro in his own style. In the era of radio, the Good Morning Show was a keeper – still on the air today.

Lee would go on to anchor evening news and travel internationally to produce a series of exotic reports that would be impressive today and unmatched then. He was in the middle of civil rights change in the Greensboro of the ‘60s and mentored the market’s most prominent minority anchor, Sandra Hughes. She calls Lee a career-maker for her and tells of his support when tough days included bomb threats called in to the station.

Beyond any controversy though, Lee Kinard was your neighbor. And a friendly one at that… your neighbor with the news. You liked him. Trusted him. That’s how I felt at a last lunch with Lee. I had called him with the thought he might want to appear on our 60th Anniversary Good Morning Show. “Appear?” Over lunch, Lee kindly told me he was healthy, ready, able to report daily over the month-long series of anniversary newscasts. And so, he did, bringing back a slice of how it used to be compared to the stressful world viewers know today. Like our lunch, Lee’s return to the Good Morning Show was over too soon it seemed.

Later, I called to check on Lee after a fall at home. He was fine but wanted to tell me the anniversary show producer had been too careful with him… should have included him in more segments. Just because he was 80-something didn’t mean Lee couldn’t keep up. “Right?” I agreed with Lee, thanked him again, and said good-bye.

There likely will not be another Lee Kinard. And that’s as it should be. Lee was an original in life, on the air and in the community. WFMY, Greensboro, and the Piedmont-Triad were blessed to know and watch the man who first made TV professional, yet personal in North Carolina.

Larry Audas

WFMY News 2 President, General Manager

