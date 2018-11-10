GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- Duke Energy expects to fully restore power by Tuesday night as thousands remain without power in the Triad. Guilford County has 43,216 customers without electricity as of 8:19 p.m on Saturday.

Here's what the Duke Energy outage map is reporting as of Saturday at 11:00 p.m.:

Guilford: 38,809

Rockingham: 13,720

Forsyth: 4,182

Alamance: 6,947

Randolph: 3,747

Davidson: 4,214

Caswell: 4,656

Stokes: 325

Montgomery: 130

Davie: 562

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online.

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

LIVING WITHOUT POWER

"We've been without power since 2 o'clock, yesterday," said Craig Galvrieth, who lives off Friendly Avenue.

He was trying to restore his driveway to how it looked a few days ago, before Michael. However, one thing he can't restore is his power.

"Normally this area right here, the longest it's been off is probably three hours," said Galvrieth.

Now it's been more than 24 hours.

Greensboro

For him, it's not life or death, but he made sure to mention he was watching one of his favorite Western's when the power went out.

"It's almost like crack. I never been into drugs, but I'm telling you, I've got to have that TV! So I've been shaking ever since," Galvrieth joked.

But Galvrieth like thousands of others around the Triad are literally, and figuratively in the dark.

"It's never happened before, I'm just wondering how long it will be," wondered Galvrieth.

Duke Energy says customers can go to their website to get updates on power outages.

CHAT WITH DUKE ENERGY

LIST | Greensboro Roads Closed or Without Traffic Lights Due to Power Outage or Damage

LIST | Greensboro Roads Closed or Without Traffic Lights Due to Power Outage or Damage

What to do if traffic lights are out! Pic. Courtesy: NCDOT

Read: What to do when the power goes out during a storm

RELATED | LIST: School Closings, Delays in the Triad for Friday, October 12

High School Football Game Changes Due To Damage, Power Outages from Michael

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY