Laura leftovers could bring gusty winds; severe storms to Triad on Saturday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Laura has weakened, but don't be fooled. We're still going to be seeing some weather this weekend here in the Triad. Our weather team is tracking a threat for widespread gusty winds, and a few severe storms that could cause some power outages or damage.

WHERE'S LAURA?

Laura is now a tropical depression. That means that it has far weaker winds than before. It will be tracking through Tennessee on Friday, and moving into Virginia and North Carolina on Saturday.

On this track, our biggest threats are gusty winds, severe thunderstorms, and possibly a tornado. Rain and flooding should not be significant in our area as higher totals will stay to our north and west.

You can see the forecast track for Laura's remnants below.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN N.C.?

The problem for us is that Laura will be combining with a cold front as it heads our way. The front will be accelerating the storm to the east. Sometimes, but not always, a front like this can re-intensify the winds in a tropical system by bringing higher winds in the atmosphere down to the surface.

While these higher winds aren't a guarantee, it's something we should be prepared for. This happened in our area back in 2018 when the remnants of Hurricane Michael moved through.

This time, gusty winds of 30-40 mph can be expected for everybody Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.

There is a real threat for a few severe storms in a line that will move through the Foothills in the morning, the Triad in the midday, and the Triangle in the afternoon.

Right now, our area is under a level 2 severe weather risk (2 out of 5) mainly for the risk of damaging wind gusts. A tornado or two is possible in the state as well.

Here's an idea of storm timing on Saturday.

This should be taken simply as a crude guide. It will change.



BOTTOM LINE:

Here's what you should plan on for Saturday:

Gusty winds of 30-40 mph [Worst case 40-50 mph]

A few severe storms possible midday

Low risk of tornadoes

Rain 1" or less

Beautiful weather will take hold on Sunday with lower humidity returning for a time.

