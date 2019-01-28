EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina law enforcement agency needs your help in naming its newest addition to the team.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office welcomed a female bloodhound on Saturday and is asking for name suggestions on its Facebook page.

The post says the dog was donated to the office by James Lockhard of Northfolk Bloodhounds and Tim Braddy of East Coast K9. The dog will primarily be used for tracking.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users