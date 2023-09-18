Law enforcement investigating emailed bomb threat to Alamance-Burlington schools

ABSS believes the threat came out of Texas and said no specific school was mentioned.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington Schools said law enforcement is investigating an emailed bomb threat to the district Monday morning.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office was made aware that the district got an e-mail address of an unknown origin Monday morning stating that multiple explosives had been placed in a 'district' school.

The email does not mention a specific school.

Deputies have learned that other school districts have reportedly received the same or very similar e-mail as well. SROs have completed security sweeps in all of the 13 schools in the county for which they are responsible.

ABSS said they believe the threat originated in Texas, and currently, it's not believed to be credible.

The district said the threat did not mention a specific school. Additional security is on campus as a precaution.

An ABSS spokesperson said evacuations are happening, but he didn't specify what schools.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.