A weekend of violent crime in Greensboro and Winston-Salem raises concern

A 21-year-old woman is dead after a shooting at Happy Hill Park.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It was another violent weekend in the Triad.

Greensboro police are investigating two shootings.

In Winston-Salem, a shooting took place at a park, leaving a 21-year-old woman dead and four injured.

Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn said an officer in the area of Happy Hill Park heard shots fired Saturday and immediately responded. Police presence didn’t stop several people from continuing to fire guns, killing 21-year-old Beatrice Knights and sending four people to a hospital.

After investigating, officers found a party with more than 200 people at the pavilion at Happy Hill Park when several people opened fire.

Chief Penn said the department is looking into adding security cameras to parks around the area and there's been discussion about installing shot spotters.

However, the chief says violent crime prevention is a community effort.

“Would’ve loved, based on what we saw at the park in the aftermath, would’ve loved to receive phone calls that maybe there were some violations taking place at the time and maybe we could’ve prevented some of the things that occurred,” Chief Penn said.

A 31-year-old man also died after being stabbed multiple times in Winston-Salem Sunday.

Over in Greensboro, one person was shot at Lees Brass Taps Bar & Grill on Battleground Avenue early Monday morning.

Sunday night, a person was shot at The Reserve apartment complex and was later found at a nearby Great Stops gas station.

The city of Greensboro's Office of Community Safety says they are working hard on the prevention of violent crime.

"I think what a community can do to help is to support the community-based organizations that are in their areas that are already doing work. To work with young people in the community, giving them opportunities for things to do with their time. Just be more aware of things that are going on in their community," said Latisha McNeil, Director of the Office of Community Safety.

Both victims in the Greensboro shootings are in stable condition at the hospital.