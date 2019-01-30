GREENSBORO, N.C. — The sound of silence could be music to our ears, at least when it comes to certain robocalls.

On Monday, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx introduced H.R. 805, the Robo Calls Off Phones Act (Robo COP) Act.

If passed, the Federal Trade Commission would be expand regulations regarding the 'Do Not Call' registry to include political Robocalls.

"I don’t believe people should be burdened with robo political calls, just like they don’t have to be burdened with robo telemarketing calls," Rep. Foxx said.

Not all calls would be banned, just ones done by machine. Representative Foxx has tried to get legislation like this passed every term she's been in office since 2004, but her colleagues won't get on board.

"We’ve got a few people signed onto it. Unfortunately it means that other members would be denying themselves an opportunity to do Robocalls, and they don’t want to do that," Rep. Foxx said.