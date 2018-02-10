WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A panel of House lawmakers is hearing from military leaders about a series of aircraft fixes. However, the panel members want to know if the improvements are happening fast enough.

"Recently there have been an alarming rise in non-combat accidents," said Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va., 1st District). "From fiscal years 2013 to 2017, manned fighter, bomber, helicopter accidents rose 40 percent, resulting in the loss of life of more than 130 service members in aviation mishaps. It is my fervent belief that the services must do everything possible to ensure the safety of flight."

One of the deadly incidents came last November when a Navy C-2-A Greyhound "COD" with 11 people on board, en route to the USS Ronald Reagan crashed in the Philippine Sea southeast of Okinawa.

Eight personnel were recovered, but three aircrewmen died.

The C-2 dates all the way back to 1964. It is an old airplane, but its safety record is considered to be "good." The plan starting in 2021 is to replace the Greyhound with CMV-22 Osprey, completing the transition by 2024.

Members of the House Seapower and Projection Forces Sub-committee wanted to know if that's fast enough. The director of air warfare for the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Rear Adm. Scott Conn, said when it comes to the V-22, the Navy is doing its best.

"There is no means in which I can accelerate that any faster, when you look at the 'mil-con,' the training that is required for our sailors to operate and maintain and the aircrew that have to fly it, and get the hours they need, we're going as fast as we can," he said.

The C-2 that crashed last November is underneath 18-thousand feet of water in the Philippine Sea, and because that part of the world is in the height of typhoon season, it will probably be next Spring or early Summer before the Navy can recover the aircraft, Conn said.

