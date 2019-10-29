The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Board of Governors announced Tuesday that they would "start [the] process to enhance name, image, and likeness opportunities for student-athletes.

The vote came during a meeting at Emory University in Atlanta.

NCAA rules have barred players from hiring agents. The NCAA has also refused to allow players to be paid by their schools but with some exceptions.

The NCAA says it represents some 450,000 athletes nationwide.

North Carolina lawmakers are now responding to the NCAA decision.

Representative Mark Walker responded to the vote:

"We clearly have the NCAA’s attention. Now, we need to have their action. While their words are promising, they have used words in the past to deny equity and basic constitutional rights for student-athletes. The NCAA is on the clock, and while they are, we’re going to keep working towards the passage of the Student-Athlete Equity Act to make sure their words are forced into action.”

Senator Richard Burr also responded to the NCAA's move in a tweet:

“If college athletes are going to make money off their likenesses while in school, their scholarships should be treated like income. I’ll be introducing legislation that subjects scholarships given to athletes who choose to ‘cash in’ to income taxes.”

