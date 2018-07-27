WASHINGTON, D.C.-- Lawmakers are putting pressure on the Turkish government to release the North Carolina pastor imprisoned for nearly two years.

Andrew Brunson of Black Mountain is facing terror and espionage charges for his alleged role in a 2016 failed military coup to displace Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Brunson maintains his innocence. His supporters say the allegations are false and his treatment is unjust.

On Thursday, Vice President had a strong message for President Erdoğan

"Release Pastor Andrew Brunson now or be prepared to face the consequences."

It's been a two year battle that has now reached its breaking point.

Pastor Andrew Brunson spent more than 20 years preaching at a small Christian church in Turkey.

In October 2016, he was arrested, accused of helping take down turkey's president, though initially charged with nothing.

"It is a humanitarian issue and if members of congress can do anything about it, it's time for us to lead on this issue." Congressman Mark Walker of Greensboro said.

Congressman Walker just introduced legislation called the "Turkey International Financial Institutions Act" to hit turkey in the purse strings.

"So what we have decided to do is put together legislation that would reduce and restrict all financial dealings with Americans any connection with American banks to restrict them until they release not just pastor Brunson but until they release all Americans." Congressman Walker said.

The Senate passed similar legislation.

Although Brunson was released from prison Wednesday and placed on house arrest, the Trump Administration says that is not enough.

President Trump increased pressure for Brunson's release tweeting," The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being. He is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!"

At this point it's unclear what sanctions the President plans to pursue, but Congressman Walker hopes to get his legislation through within the next few weeks.

Lawmakers hope for a resolution soon, because Brunson's trial is set for October.

If found guilty, he could be sentenced to 35 year behind bars.

