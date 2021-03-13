Stevie Lamont Stuckes is suing Pike Enterprises after he claims he experienced multiple instances of racial discrimination, including a noose being found on the job.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County man is speaking out for the first time after filing a federal lawsuit against his former employer claiming he found a noose at his job site. The discovery came after the worker said he had multiple racist interactions with co-workers.

Stevie Lamont Stuckes is suing Pike Enterprises, which runs Pike Electric, a North Carolina-based company that assists utility companies with electric and gas services.

Stuckes and his attorney, Abbey Krysak, with Weaver, Bennet & Bland in Matthews, North Carolina, claim Pike Electric violated Stuckes's civil rights, wrongfully discharged him, discriminated against him, and retaliated against him.

"It's a toll on you," Stuckes said during his first interview after filing his lawsuit. He spoke Friday with WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Saenz.

His emotions were still raw as he remembered the ultimate incident that made him speak out.

"I couldn't cope with it," he said as tears fell down his cheeks. "Still can't cope with it."

Stuckes said he still lives in fear after he claimed he showed up to work to find a noose hanging off the back of a truck.

The incident allegedly happened in 2019 while Stuckes worked a job as a lineman for Pike Electric in Florida. The company would send him to different states, responding to outages and other electric and gas work.

"When I got to the work area, there it was," he said. "There was a noose."

"How can this happen to me when I'm working for you guys," he still wondered. "And why would you do that for me?"

Stuckes said the noose was hung after multiple instances of racial discrimination by co-workers. In his complaint filed on March 9, he claims he knew the noose was meant for him as he was the only African American worker on the job.

He said it also came after a heated altercation with a co-worker who used racist language around Stuckes and pulled a knife on him on the job.

"Yeah, I've been through a lot," he said as he wiped tears off his face with a tissue. "Always looking over your shoulder thinking if it's going to be me the next day that's dead."

He said he reported the noose to a supervisor, who sent it up the chain of command.

However, over the next six months the lawsuit claims, "Pike cut his [Stuckes's] pay, Pike demoted him, and Pike ultimately fired him."

"I was a good worker. 100%, I put my all in that job," he said as he denied any other reasons why he could have been let go by the company.

He's suing Pike Electric for discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful discharge among other claims.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Pike Electric for comment.

James Banner, the Senior Vice President of Administration at Pike Enterprises, sent us the following statement:

"Pike takes these allegations very seriously and took immediate action at the time to address the incident. We believe these allegations completely distort the facts and the Company’s response. Pike looks forward to responding in court with the facts as they actually happened."

Stuckes said he's never received an apology and claims he still does not know who put the noose on the job site that November day in 2019.

"They did me all the way wrong. They know that," he added.

He shared his story, hoping that companies like Pike will change policies, praying he's the last one who has to deal with discrimination.

"This can happen to somebody else," he feared.

Krysak said Stuckes's legal team is in the process of serving the lawsuit to Pike Electric. Once serves, the company will have 21 days to respond.