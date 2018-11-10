Earlier this morning, we talked about being in charge, handling a crisis and managing your own fears all at the same time. When you’re in charge of other people, you tend to put pressure on yourself because you’re responsible for other people’s safety.

Besides focusing on your breathing as we talked about earlier on the show, what else can you do to manage your fears? You want to respond not react. There’s a difference between the two. When you react from emotion you tend to make hasty decisions. Instead focus on movement. I'm talking about physical movement, which you get you to stop thinking about fear. It's a healthy distraction that will help you refocus your thinking. So walk from one room to another, stretch or do jumping jacks.

If you can’t move because let’s say you’re in a bunker to stay safe from a storm then you do mental calisthenics. This means that you focus on the people you’re in charge of – employees, students, children. When you focus on them – helping them get to safety, answering questions, etc. then your brain is actively focusing on something other than your fear.

