As the Blue Ridge Mountains begin to burst with fall color, Grandfather Mountain is inviting leaf-peepers to a series of guided nature walks.

Grandfather's Fall Color Ramble is a series of guided walks through the mountain's most colorful locations. The walks are easygoing and are led by members of the park's naturalist staff.

The walks will be offered daily, October 1 to 12, at 1 p.m. and are included with admission. The starting locations will vary from day to day, so visitors should ask about the starting point at the park's entrance gate upon arrival.

The Fall Color Ramble comes to an end on Saturday, October 13 with a celebration of fall color, featuring nature programs for all ages, including leaf-printing for children, and guided hikes for guests of all ages and abilities.

