KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating Leah Zimmer, a 12-year-old girl from Kernersville, North Carolina.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt and yellow pants, barefoot, in the 1500 block of Canstaff Drive, Kernersville, the FCSO's Facebook page posted.

Zimmer is described as 4'10" with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office asks you to call 336-727-2112.

