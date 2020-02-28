GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was February 29, 1992. WFMY News 2's camera crew was there in the hospital room as Lisa Pannell held her baby girls - Ashley and Amber - for the very first time.

"I'm not really superstitious but, I thought it would make things just a little special to have two twin girls, on Leap Year!" she said that day.

Four years later, in 1996, WMFY News 2 met up again with the family, as the girls celebrated their fourth - and first - birthday.

This week, a party kicked off birthday number...

"Our seventh," said Amber Greeson.

"Seventh birthday, so I guess we'll stay young forever hopefully and hopefully we look young forever too!" said her twin, Ashley Mann.

They're now 28 years old. Even on years without a Leap Day, they make a point to get together and go all out.

"We usually celebrate on the 28th, is what we say," said Amber.

"Technically! But I tell people I get to celebrate all week because I don't get a real birthday," joked Ashley in response.

"A lot of times people worried about them not having a birthday," Lisa said, "They said well, Mom, it's not Friday, it's not Saturday, so will do Friday, Saturday and Sunday too!"

Back before the twins were born, doctors gave Lisa a few possible dates as to when they'd perform a C-section. She picked February 29th, ensuring her girls' birthday would forever be special.

"When we were first born, I think we were the first set of twins born on Leap Year in the state of North Carolina," Ashley said, "Or possibly even like the whole East Coast.

"As far as we know it still stands," said Amber.

"Having twin girls has been the best experience of my life," said Lisa, "I've watched them grow. We've done the girly things. We've done the tomboy things. We've shared music and lots of laughter. I have enjoyed having twins and now they're my best friends."

RELATED: Why do we need a Leap Day?

RELATED: ‘Leap’ year: Georgia gymnastics studio a jumping-off point for aspiring Olympians

RELATED: Leap Year 2020: That extra day makes the holidays line up perfectly!