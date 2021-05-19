‘Learn to Swim Summer Splash’ program to aid Guilford County second-grade students starting May 24

The program debuted in 2011 and has since taught 6,759 local second graders how to swim free of charge to the school and the students!

Parents of second graders who want to teach their children how to swim may be interested in the 'Learn To Swim Summer Splash program.'

The program will take place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center and the Warnersville and Windsor pools beginning May 24. It will provide a free one-hour lesson to all second graders who are enrolled at any of the 40 Guilford County elementary schools affiliated with the program.

The swimming program will run daily through Friday, May 28. Lessons will be available at 4:30 p.m., 5:35 p.m., and 6:40 p.m. each day.

“With COVID-19 having interrupted our normal ‘Learn to Swim’ schedule this past year, we wanted to give local second-graders the opportunity to learn life-changing water safety skills heading into the summer,” said GAC manager Susan Braman. “We are grateful to our volunteers that help us provide these free lessons to our community.”

The program debuted in 2011 and has since taught 6,759 local second-graders how to swim free of charge to the school and the students.