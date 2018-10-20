GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- The WFMY News 2 family suffered a tremendous lost Saturday.

Longtime anchor, news legend, and pioneer Lee Kinard passed away Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Moses Cone Hospital.

Related: WFMY News 2 Legend, Longtime Anchor Lee Kinard Dies at Age 86

Kinard touched the lives of so many during his lifetime, both in front of the camera, and when the cameras were turned off.

Former WFMY News 2 Anchor Sandra Hughes reflects on her times spent with her colleague and friend.

Kinard was slated to receive the Unsung Hero Award at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum Gala in 2018.

The award was presented by Sandra Hughes. Unfortunately, Lee was not present at the gala because of an injury from a fall he had at his house.

Related: Remembering Lee Kinard: Legendary Journalist, Long-Time WFMY News 2 Anchor

U.S. Congressman Mark Walker also added sentiments on the passing of the beloved Lee Kinard. Walker referred to Kinard as someone who displayed true journalistic excellence!

“Kelly and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lee Kinard. During eventful decades of change for our nation, Lee was a steadfast and trustworthy voice for our community, always advocating for a better life for all. For many in the Triad, he will always be the first and best memory of journalistic excellence.”

U.S. Congressman Ted Budd stated, " I was saddened this morning to hear of the passing of local WFMY News 2 anchor Lee Kinard. Over the decades, Lee covered some of the most important and historical times in American history. The Triad community mourns this loss, but the legacy surrounding the “father of the Good Morning Show” will not be soon forgotten.

PHOTOS | Remembering Former WFMY News 2 Good Morning Show Legend Lee Kinard

PHOTOS | Remembering Former WFMY News 2 Good Morning Show Legend Lee Kinard

WFMY News 2 President and General Manager Larry Audas issued the following statement upon being notified of Kinard's passing. Comparing him to the likes of Walter Cronkite.

“Respectfully, Lee was the Walter Cronkite of Greensboro... but his influence, service and love of community extended beyond the news desk. He was a pioneer and will be remembered."

WFMY 's Eric Chilton and Ben Briscoe reflected earlier this afternoon on what made Kinard so special!

WFMY's own Meghann Mollerus shared her thoughts via Facebook on Lee Kinard. She had the opportunity to work alongside Kinard for the Good Morning Show's 60th-anniversary celebration.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY