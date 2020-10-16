Outer Banks woman dies from a blow to the head, autopsy reveals

How LeeAnn Hartleben's head was struck was "undetermined," according to the autopsy report.

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — An autopsy of a woman living on North Carolina’s Outer Banks has found that she died from a blow to the head that could have been accidental or intentional.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that LeeAnn Fletcher Hartleben, 38, of Kitty Hawk, was found unresponsive in her home in July. How her head was struck was “undetermined,” according to a report from the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that was obtained by The Virginian-Pilot.

Hartleben’s family members say they suspect foul play. District Attorney Andrew Womble said his office is reviewing the autopsy along with the other evidence to determine whether or not to bring charges.

Hartleben's boyfriend was named early by police as a person of interest.