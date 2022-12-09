Lees Chapel Rd. closed for police investigation in Greensboro

Greensboro police are at a home on Lees Chapel Road between Yanceyville Road and White Chapel Way serving a warrant. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple officers are on the scene serving a warrant at a Greensboro home Friday night, according to police.

Lee’s Chapel Road between Yanceyville Road and White Chapel Way is temporarily closed in both directions. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The road will be closed until further notice.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

